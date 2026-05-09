Mondrian Hong Kong and the art of perspective

But what lingered wasn’t the design but the way we were received. The hotel was busy, arrivals coming in one after another, yet each guest was greeted with a kind of ease that didn’t feel rushed or rehearsed. There was a warmth to it, a sense of presence that made it feel, even briefly, like you were the only one checking in.

The suite

The rooms at Mondrian are built around a single idea: Perspective.

Designed by Karin Krautgartner of byKK Design, each space is conceived as a private lookout — an interpretation shaped by the building’s architecture and its proximity to Victoria Harbour. The large windows are not just a design feature; they are the focal point, framing the city in a way that feels both expansive and deeply personal.

There is a strong narrative woven into the interiors. The influence of Tsim Sha Tsui’s tailoring culture appears in subtle, thoughtful ways — a mirrored minibar that opens like a sewing box, curated wall elements that echo the compartments of a craftsman’s kit, textures that feel tactile rather than ornamental.

Even the bathroom continues the story, with stone surfaces inspired by the pebbled shores of Hong Kong’s outer islands and mirrors that appear almost “stitched” together with light. Nothing feels excessive. Everything feels considered.