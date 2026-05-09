Mari Dance to revisit JM Cabling’s major works at Areté

Mari Dance is heading back to the spotlight with a restaging of its heavy-hitter production, a dance in a day in a dance.

From 16 to 31 May 2026, the Doreen Black Box Theater at Areté will host this full-length journey through five choreographies by JM Cabling.

Most of these pieces got their start through the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) prestigious "Choreographer’s Series," and seeing them stitched together now feels like watching a highlights reel of Filipino contemporary dance evolution.

The Real Tea on the Dancer’s Life

Directed by Mikko Angeles, this production gets real about the "survival" aspect of the craft. With Al Garcia returning as the lead Choreographer, the piece tackles the stuff people rarely talk about: the burnout, the constant rejection, and the crushing pressure to keep creating. It’s a honest, layered narrative that unifies five different vibes into one cohesive story about the local dance scene.