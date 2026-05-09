Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Quiet love holds depth. Show it through simple care and thoughtfulness.

Health: It is a good day for gentle movement such as yoga or stretching.

Career: A good time to revisit personal goals and career plans.

Wealth: Avoid spending just to keep up with trends. Focus on needs over wants.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white selenite wand on your altar or desk for spiritual cleansing and emotional clarity.