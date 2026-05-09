Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Quiet love holds depth. Show it through simple care and thoughtfulness.
Health: It is a good day for gentle movement such as yoga or stretching.
Career: A good time to revisit personal goals and career plans.
Wealth: Avoid spending just to keep up with trends. Focus on needs over wants.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Place a white selenite wand on your altar or desk for spiritual cleansing and emotional clarity.
OX
Love: Do not let pride win. The relationship matters more than winning an argument.
Health: Avoid sudden cold air. Hot ginger tea is ideal.
Career: You have a good idea today. Write it down while it is still fresh.
Wealth: You may get lucky in a raffle, promo, or contest.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a rose quartz pendant to maintain gentle connections and attract luck through simple gestures.
TIGER
Love: Someone might confess their feelings. Listen before reacting.
Health: Keep yourself hydrated, especially in warm weather.
Career: Even without work today, it is a good time to clean your digital space.
Wealth: Avoid excessive online shopping. You probably do not need it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 9
Advice: Carry a gray hematite palm stone for wise decisions and protection from impulsive habits.
RABBIT
Love: Expect lighthearted affection today. Enjoy the warmth.
Health: A good day to treat yourself. Relax, go to a spa, or take a deep rest.
Career: No need to multitask today. Focus on rest and reflection.
Wealth: You might receive a gift or free item from a friend or relative.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a citrine crystal cluster in your living room for happy energy and joyful family dynamics.
DRAGON
Love: Value your partner’s simple questions. They may show deeper concern than you think.
Health: Avoid stress from news or social media overload.
Career: Use this Sunday to regain focus. List your top three goals.
Wealth: A friend might offer you a deal. Think first before deciding.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Display red jasper in your study area for focus, drive, and protection while planning.
SNAKE
Love: Unspoken feelings may affect your relationship. Speak gently and clearly.
Health: Drink calming herbal tea such as chamomile or pandan.
Career: You will have a realization today that will help your future work plans.
Wealth: Not all expenses are bad. Some are investments in yourself.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a jade tree plant, real or figurine, in the northeast corner of your home to attract long-term abundance and good health.
HORSE
Love: If you are often the one listening but rarely asked how you feel, it may be time to speak up.
Health: It is a good day for light meal prep or a food detox.
Career: There is no pressure today. Use it to reflect and recharge.
Wealth: You might find an old item you can sell or earn from.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Place a tiger’s eye sphere on top of your coin bank for inner strength and good fortune.
GOAT
Love: Your presence matters today. Listen to your partner’s story first.
Health: Drink warm water with honey and calamansi, especially if you have a cold.
Career: A good day to organize your belongings, files, or inbox.
Wealth: You might receive repayment or a refund.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Display a green money plant or figurine near a window to boost household prosperity energy.
MONKEY
Love: Sweet gestures without expecting anything in return will mean a lot today.
Health: Sleeping feels great, but do not forget to eat on time.
Career: If you have a side hustle in mind, today is the right time to plan it out.
Wealth: You may get lucky with a thrift or bargain find. Be discerning.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 8
Advice: Place an amethyst tumble stone in your wallet for protection and luck in unexpected finds or discounts.
ROOSTER
Love: Your partner knows you better than you think, so do not hide your feelings.
Health: Avoid overthinking. Journaling or deep breathing can help.
Career: Set your weekly planner today. A prepared week will run smoothly.
Wealth: You may receive free food or a treat from a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a silver charm bracelet today to invite blessings and avoid petty conflicts.
DOG
Love: You are the emotional anchor in your relationship, but remember to care for yourself.
Health: Check your sleeping posture. It can help your spine health.
Career: You might suddenly feel inspired by a new goal. Write it down before you forget.
Wealth: A good time to review past purchases and let go of what you no longer need.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a blue sodalite stone near your bed or side table for emotional clarity and better sleep.
PIG
Love: Joy can be found in simple conversations. These moments matter more than grand gestures.
Health: Avoid too many cold foods as they might upset your stomach.
Career: A slow day is not a bad thing. Use it to recharge.
Wealth: You may receive a blessing because of a simple favor you did before.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold coin plate on top of your refrigerator or altar.