SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (10 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Quiet love holds depth. Show it through simple care and thoughtfulness.

Health: It is a good day for gentle movement such as yoga or stretching.

Career: A good time to revisit personal goals and career plans.

Wealth: Avoid spending just to keep up with trends. Focus on needs over wants.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white selenite wand on your altar or desk for spiritual cleansing and emotional clarity.

OX

Love: Do not let pride win. The relationship matters more than winning an argument.

Health: Avoid sudden cold air. Hot ginger tea is ideal.

Career: You have a good idea today. Write it down while it is still fresh.

Wealth: You may get lucky in a raffle, promo, or contest.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz pendant to maintain gentle connections and attract luck through simple gestures.

TIGER

Love: Someone might confess their feelings. Listen before reacting.

Health: Keep yourself hydrated, especially in warm weather.

Career: Even without work today, it is a good time to clean your digital space.

Wealth: Avoid excessive online shopping. You probably do not need it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 9

Advice: Carry a gray hematite palm stone for wise decisions and protection from impulsive habits.

RABBIT

Love: Expect lighthearted affection today. Enjoy the warmth.

Health: A good day to treat yourself. Relax, go to a spa, or take a deep rest.

Career: No need to multitask today. Focus on rest and reflection.

Wealth: You might receive a gift or free item from a friend or relative.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a citrine crystal cluster in your living room for happy energy and joyful family dynamics.

DRAGON

Love: Value your partner’s simple questions. They may show deeper concern than you think.

Health: Avoid stress from news or social media overload.

Career: Use this Sunday to regain focus. List your top three goals.

Wealth: A friend might offer you a deal. Think first before deciding.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Display red jasper in your study area for focus, drive, and protection while planning.

SNAKE

Love: Unspoken feelings may affect your relationship. Speak gently and clearly.

Health: Drink calming herbal tea such as chamomile or pandan.

Career: You will have a realization today that will help your future work plans.

Wealth: Not all expenses are bad. Some are investments in yourself.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a jade tree plant, real or figurine, in the northeast corner of your home to attract long-term abundance and good health.

HORSE

Love: If you are often the one listening but rarely asked how you feel, it may be time to speak up.

Health: It is a good day for light meal prep or a food detox.

Career: There is no pressure today. Use it to reflect and recharge.

Wealth: You might find an old item you can sell or earn from.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Place a tiger’s eye sphere on top of your coin bank for inner strength and good fortune.

GOAT

Love: Your presence matters today. Listen to your partner’s story first.

Health: Drink warm water with honey and calamansi, especially if you have a cold.

Career: A good day to organize your belongings, files, or inbox.

Wealth: You might receive repayment or a refund.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Display a green money plant or figurine near a window to boost household prosperity energy.

MONKEY

Love: Sweet gestures without expecting anything in return will mean a lot today.

Health: Sleeping feels great, but do not forget to eat on time.

Career: If you have a side hustle in mind, today is the right time to plan it out.

Wealth: You may get lucky with a thrift or bargain find. Be discerning.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 8

Advice: Place an amethyst tumble stone in your wallet for protection and luck in unexpected finds or discounts.

ROOSTER

Love: Your partner knows you better than you think, so do not hide your feelings.

Health: Avoid overthinking. Journaling or deep breathing can help.

Career: Set your weekly planner today. A prepared week will run smoothly.

Wealth: You may receive free food or a treat from a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a silver charm bracelet today to invite blessings and avoid petty conflicts.

DOG

Love: You are the emotional anchor in your relationship, but remember to care for yourself.

Health: Check your sleeping posture. It can help your spine health.

Career: You might suddenly feel inspired by a new goal. Write it down before you forget.

Wealth: A good time to review past purchases and let go of what you no longer need.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a blue sodalite stone near your bed or side table for emotional clarity and better sleep.

PIG

Love: Joy can be found in simple conversations. These moments matter more than grand gestures.

Health: Avoid too many cold foods as they might upset your stomach.

Career: A slow day is not a bad thing. Use it to recharge.

Wealth: You may receive a blessing because of a simple favor you did before.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold coin plate on top of your refrigerator or altar.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph