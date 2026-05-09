BSP mandates firms’ cyber self-checks

The country’s largest power distributor issued the clarification on Saturday after concerns were raised over proposals requiring stronger coordination and standardized regulations for rooftop solar systems.

Not a fiscal issue

“This is not a fiscal issue, nor an attempt to impose control, but a matter of public safety,” said Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco vice president for corporate communications.

“Meralco is not against the adoption of renewable energy or the use of solar equipment,” Zaldarriaga said.

The company said its proposal is focused on safety and technical standards for rooftop solar installations.

“Our intention has never been to discourage innovation or limit personal energy choices, but rather to emphasize the importance of safety and proper installation,” Zaldarriaga said.

Establish clear and standardized guidelines

Meralco appealed for government agencies to establish “clear standardized guidelines” for solar installations nationwide.

Meralco also said it has no regulatory authority over solar installations, but warned that systems installed without prior coordination with utilities could create operational and safety concerns.