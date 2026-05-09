Beermen torch Phoenix

San Miguel Beer improved to fifth place after beating Phoenix Super LPG,, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday.

Bennie Boatwright led the Beermen with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists as they finished the elimination round with a three-game winning streak and a 7-5 win-loss record.

A jumper from Jericho Cruz with 9:12 in the fourth quarter started a 14-4 run as the Beermen established a 104-94 lead and dominated for the rest of the game.

“We had a bad start, something that we don’t want to happen..It’s a good thing we picked up the pace in the second half,” San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria said.

Cruz had 20 points for the Beermen while Don Trollano had 14 points.

Johnathan Williams led Phoenix with 26 points and 13 boards as they finished with a 6-6 card.