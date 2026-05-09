Bea Millan-Windorski on identity, belonging, and winning Miss Universe Philippines 2026

“I’ve just been trying to be enough for myself and enough for younger Bea who is proud to be Filipina, and felt rejected by both Americans and Filipinos at home,” she shared.

The Filipino-American beauty queen admitted that navigating her identity while growing up was not always easy, especially as someone caught between two cultures. According to Bea, the emotional weight behind her Miss Universe Philippines win came from years of trying to find a place where she truly felt accepted.

“I’ve fought so hard to carve out a place where I feel like I belong,” she said. “And that’s why winning the crown was so emotional.”

Bea also emphasized that her decision to build her life in the Philippines was intentional and rooted in genuine love for her heritage.

“I’ve worked so hard to pick the Philippines as my home,” she added. “And by winning this crown, I feel like the Philippines has finally picked me.”