Bea Millan-Windorski on identity, belonging, and winning Miss Universe Philippines 2026

Fresh from her victory as , the newly crowned queen is speaking candidly about the emotional journey behind her win after facing criticism online questioning her intentions and authenticity.
Following comments labeling her as “performative” and an “opportunist,” Bea addressed the issue with honesty, revealing that her path toward the crown was deeply personal and shaped by years of searching for acceptance and belonging.
“I’ve just been trying to be enough for myself and enough for younger Bea who is proud to be Filipina, and felt rejected by both Americans and Filipinos at home,” she shared.
The Filipino-American beauty queen admitted that navigating her identity while growing up was not always easy, especially as someone caught between two cultures. According to Bea, the emotional weight behind her Miss Universe Philippines win came from years of trying to find a place where she truly felt accepted.
“I’ve fought so hard to carve out a place where I feel like I belong,” she said. “And that’s why winning the crown was so emotional.”
Bea also emphasized that her decision to build her life in the Philippines was intentional and rooted in genuine love for her heritage.
“I’ve worked so hard to pick the Philippines as my home,” she added. “And by winning this crown, I feel like the Philippines has finally picked me.”
Since being crowned , Bea has received overwhelming support from fans who resonated with her story about identity, acceptance, and choosing to reconnect with her Filipino roots.