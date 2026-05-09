'6th Dimension' brings Gold Quill honor to Philippines

Redefining the Pillars of the State

The book's core premise is that culture is foundational. Main author and project orchestrator Atty. Elba Cruz insists that culture should be treated as the "sixth dimension" of national development.

The goal was to create a roadmap where the people creating the art (the practitioners) and the people creating the laws (the policymakers) finally start moving in sync. It’s a synthesis of strategic governance and creative identity, designed to move culture from a decorative afterthought to the very center of how we build our country.

The Minds Behind the Monument

It was a collaborative heavy-lift. While Atty. Cruz steered the ship, she’s sharing the spotlight with three principal writers: Krista Ann Taclan-Fuchs, Marcella Gabrielle S. Giron, and Karlo Antonio Galay David.

To ensure the book was as beautiful as it was intellectual, award-winning artist Felix Mago Miguel transformed the text into a visual experience, curating over a thousand artworks and essays into a cohesive narrative.

A Call to Action for the Next Generation

Beyond the glossy pages and the international nod from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), 6th Dimension is meant to be a starting point for real change.

By bringing together a multidisciplinary team of photographers, editors, and advocates, the project aims to spark deeper cross-sector collaboration. For Media Wise Communications, which has been producing high-end, design-heavy books for thirty years, this Gold Quill win isn't just a trophy—it’s a confirmation that the Philippine story is a strategic asset on the world stage.