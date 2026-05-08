We will get him-DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Zaldy Co

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla is confident that they will get former partylist representative and fugitive Zaldy Co during a press conference in Manila on 08 May 2026. Co is wanted for graft and malversation over an alleged anomalous P285.5 million flood control project.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla is confident that they will get former partylist representative and fugitive Zaldy Co during a press conference in Manila on 08 May 2026. Co is wanted for graft and malversation over an alleged anomalous P285.5 million flood control project.











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