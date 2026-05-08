VP slams gov’t response to critics, links economic woes to leadership failure

“Masyadong sensitive ang mga ganyan na mga tao… sensitive, insecure, and takot. Takot sila sa opinyon ng ordinaryong mamamayan,” Duterte said.

“Kapag pangulo ka na, hindi mo iniisip kung anong sinasabi ng mga tao. Ang dapat mong tinututukan ay trabaho mo,” she added.

Sonza faced cyberlibel charges for alleged dissemination of fake medical records of the incumbent president. Sonza was released on bail after the Pasay Regional Court rectified the charges against him following his arrest by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Duterte also tied economic setbacks to what she described as a breakdown in leadership, pointing to the Philippines’ rising national debt and persistent unemployment.

Latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury show the national government’s outstanding debt climbed to a record ₱18.49 trillion as of end-March 2026, largely driven by a weaker peso and ongoing domestic borrowing.

The debt-to-GDP ratio also hit its highest level in years amid slower economic growth, adding pressure on the public finances.

Duterte said such trends reflect misplaced priorities at the highest levels of government.

“As expected, kasi hindi naman nagtatrabaho ‘yung buong administration, lalo na ang Pangulo. Tumataas ang unemployment, nangungutang tayo ng nangungutang,” she said.

The vice president urged the Marcos administration to redirect focus to basic priorities such as security, health, agriculture, infrastructure, and transportation.

Duterte also fired back at Claire Castro, the Presidential Communications Undersecretary, who had publicly rebuked her remarks — including claims about government funds earlier this week.

Castro has characterized the vice president’s statements as misinformed and questioned her engagement with official duties. Duterte dismissed Castro’s comments as attention-seeking.

“Kapag si Claire Castro ang nagsasalita, huwag n’yong pansinin o bigyan ng halaga. Kapag pinapansin n’yo, nafi-feed ‘yung papansin na ugali,” she said.