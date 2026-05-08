She knew before we did

Because there are people in that room who never needed to reconstruct anything. They already know the baseline. They know what “normal” looks like — not as a reference range printed beside a laboratory value, but as something lived and observed over years. The way someone eats, moves, speaks, rests. The patterns that repeat when things are well, and the subtle ways those patterns begin to shift when something is not. Most of the time, that person is a mother.

This is where medicine becomes quietly uncomfortable. We are trained to be cautious about subjectivity, to verify and confirm, to avoid being misled by impressions that cannot be measured. And yet, in practice, we learn — sometimes slowly — that there are moments when the most important signal in the room is not coming from the chart, but from someone who has been paying attention in a way we never could. “Iba siya ngayon” does not tell you what is wrong. But it tells you that something is — and in many cases, that is where the diagnosis actually begins.

In a system like ours, where time is limited and continuity is fragile, this gap becomes even more pronounced. Patients move between clinics, hospitals and doctors. Records are incomplete, follow-ups inconsistent. We are often forced to act on partial information, expected to be decisive even when the full story is not yet clear. But families — especially mothers — carry a different kind of record. Not written, not structured, not easily translated into medical language, but consistent. They notice changes long before they become abnormal values. Appetite that is “not the same.” Energy that feels “different.” Behavior that does not quite fit the usual pattern. These are not diagnoses, but they are often the earliest clues.

Over time, a good doctor learns to adjust — not the science, but the listening. You begin to recognize that the person who has been there all along is not just accompanying the patient. They are part of the history. Sometimes, they are the most reliable part of it. Ignoring that does not make us more objective. It just makes us incomplete. And if I am being honest, the way we learn to notice people — the patience to observe small changes, the instinct to pause when something feels off even if we cannot yet explain why — those things are not taught in medical school. They are learned much earlier. Long before we knew how to read lab results, someone was already reading us — quietly, consistently, without needing to explain how she knew.