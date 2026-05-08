DTI, DA expand food aid, price relief drive

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Northern Mindanao is rolling out twin programs to help ease rising commodity prices and provide food assistance, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to cushion the impact of economic pressures and the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-10 recently held a three-day Diskwento Caravan in Cagayan de Oro City, while the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Northern Mindanao distributed more than 21 metric tons of fresh vegetables to 33 barangays in Buadiposo-Buntong, Lanao del Sur. Both initiatives aim to provide affordable goods and direct food support to vulnerable communities.

DTI Diskwento Caravan

From 5 to 7 May, the Diskwento Caravan at the City Hall Mini Park brought together 17 manufacturers and retailers, allowing consumers to buy basic goods at lower prices by shortening supply chains. Rice traders and the DA’s Kadiwa program also joined the activity to expand access to affordable food.

DTI-10 Regional director Ruel Paclipan said the program is designed to ease the burden on consumers.

“Diskwento Caravan is one of DTI’s efforts to make basic goods accessible at more affordable prices,” Paclipan said.

He added that the initiative also supports long-term household resilience by helping families save on essentials.

Residents welcomed the program, citing its immediate impact on daily expenses.

“This helps my family greatly, offering significant savings over commercial prices,” said retired Army major Kirah Mastail of Barangay Bulua.