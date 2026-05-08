Carpio camp says QC court case not meant to halt VP Sara impeachment

The lawyers said the petition specifically sought to enjoin the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) from “producing, releasing, or transmitting” Carpio’s alleged tax records.

According to the camp, the subsequent decision of both the BIR and the House Committee on Justice not to open a sealed box allegedly containing the ATRs effectively recognized the relief sought in the petition.

“The actions ultimately taken by the HCOJ and the BIR themselves demonstrate that what Atty. Carpio prayed for before the court was just, legal, and constitutional,” the lawyers said.

They maintained that confidential tax documents cannot be disclosed without “strict compliance with the safeguards and limitations imposed by law.”

Carpio’s camp added that they are still evaluating possible legal remedies, including filing a motion for reconsideration or an appeal, to protect their client’s rights.

“The issue before the court has always been limited and specific: preventing the unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax records — not stopping Congress from exercising its constitutional functions,” the statement added.