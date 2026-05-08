BIR extends April income tax filing deadline, says collections up 12%

“File early” and “pay on time,” he said in an interview with DZRH.

The BIR chief also welcomed the agency’s stronger tax collection performance in April.

“The collection is good, around 12% higher than last month. This April, we surpassed our internal target by around P5 billion pesos,” Mendoza said.

He expressed hope that the momentum would continue, noting that the BIR’s original collection target for 2026 was nearly P3.6 trillion.

However, following the agency’s latest meeting with the Employees’ Compensation Commission, the revised expected target is P3.43 trillion.

Mendoza also dismissed reports of system issues affecting the agency’s operations.

“No. In fact, March’s [collections were] in double digits,” he said.