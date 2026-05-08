AllCard powers ops with 100% RE

AllCard Inc., an end-to-end card solutions provider and plastic card manufacturer, is shifting its entire operations to renewable energy through a partnership with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES).
ACEN said Friday the move, enabled through the government’s Green Energy Option Program, allows the card solutions provider to source electricity entirely from its portfolio of solar, wind, and geothermal facilities.
AllCard is expected to avoid around 631 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, reinforcing its push to embed sustainability into its manufacturing operations while future-proofing its business.
“We are enabling businesses like AllCard to make more deliberate energy choices that contribute to the country’s broader decarbonization goals,” said Tony Valdez, senior vice president and head of Market Transformation and Retail at ACEN.
ACEN RES currently leads the segment with a 65 percent market share, based on data from the Philippine Electricity Market Corp.
“At AllCard, we recognize that our growth must be synonymous with sustainability. Shifting to full renewable energy through ACEN RES is a pivotal step in reducing our carbon footprint while ensuring that our production processes remain resilient and future-ready.
We are happy to partner with ACEN RES to power our next decade of innovation with clean energy,” said Aaron dela Paz, chief experience and operations officer of AllCard Inc.