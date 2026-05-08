AllCard powers ops with 100% RE

AllCard Inc., an end-to-end card solutions provider and plastic card manufacturer, is shifting its entire operations to renewable energy through a partnership with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES).

ACEN said Friday the move, enabled through the government’s Green Energy Option Program, allows the card solutions provider to source electricity entirely from its portfolio of solar, wind, and geothermal facilities.

AllCard is expected to avoid around 631 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, reinforcing its push to embed sustainability into its manufacturing operations while future-proofing its business.