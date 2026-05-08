A space in space: New book aims to empower Filipino youth to reach for the cosmos

Filling up spaces, not just in the cosmos

​When asked what other "puwang" or gaps they wish to fill in the country, the creators shared their respective advocacies.

​Evasco advocated for better resources for early education. "I want to fill the spaces in our public libraries," Evasco said, pointing out that many schools still have meager collections, translated from Filipino. "That is the gap I want to fill... to give the youth the opportunity to glimpse their future."

Evasco also explained the urgency of localizing science communication to ensure young readers see themselves represented in STEM fields.

​"I wanted to show the youth a real Filipino woman who reaches such great heights," Evasco said, translated from Filipino.

​He added that before the country's recent space endeavors, a Filipino reaching the cosmos was considered a "suntok sa buwan" (punch to the moon) — a local idiom for an impossible dream. Through the book, he wants to tell Filipino children that nothing is impossible.

​

​Perez, meanwhile, advocated for greater scientific involvement in national governance and policy-making.

"The gap I hope we fill is having more scientists help shape our policy," Perez said, translated from Filipino.

Currently holding the rank of a Cabinet secretary and serving as the Presidential Adviser on Space Matters, she noted that integrating scientific expertise into policy formulation remains a critical need for the nation.

The event concluded with a powerful call to action from UP Diliman College of Science Professor Giovanni Tapang, who highlighted the systemic educational barriers in high school mathematics and physics that prevent young girls from pursuing STEM careers. He warned that without intervention, the country risks "cutting off" the potential of thousands of future scientists.

Tapang emphasized that the book, which is part of the Sulong-Agham Children's Books series — a collaborative project between the College of Science and Supling Sining, Inc., aimed at bridging the youth to science and technology — is more than just a celebration of Perez's achievements.

"We are celebrating that there is a space," Tapang said, referring to the book's title, translated from Filipino. "We have the ability to fight for that small space, to expand it, and bring it out into the open for the country."