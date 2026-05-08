26 Filipino seafarers deported from US after arrests linked to child exploitation probe

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles confirmed that 26 Filipino seafarers were sent back to the Philippines on 8 May after being arrested and detained by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in San Diego on 23 April and 27 April.
According to a CBP spokesperson, the arrests were conducted “as part of ongoing Child Sexual Exploitation Material enforcement operations.”
The agency added that all but one of those detained were allegedly involved in the “receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing” of child sexual exploitation material (CSEM), also referred to as child pornography.
Disney Cruise Line, whose former crew members were reportedly among those arrested, denied further involvement with the individuals in a statement.
The Philippine Consulate General said consular assistance was extended to the detained Filipinos, including welfare checks, coordination with family members and employers through the Migrant Workers Office and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and assistance in relaying urgent medical concerns to CBP authorities.
The Consulate General added that the repatriated Filipinos would be eligible to receive assistance from the DMW and other concerned government agencies upon their arrival in the Philippines.