VP Duterte: Corruption, weak competitiveness hurt investor confidence

“Dati pa naman yan na walang investor confidence sa Pilipinas. Kasi unang-una hindi tayo competitive tulad ng kapitbahay natin sa region,” Duterte said.

Weak competitiveness in the Philippines has often been associated with higher costs of doing business, including expensive electricity, logistics bottlenecks, and regulatory processes viewed by investors as complex or slow.

Duterte said neighboring countries have become more attractive to investors due to what she described as more business-friendly policies and governance systems.

“Very business-friendly ang kanilang batas and governance as compared to sa Pilipinas as compared to sa Pilipinas na ang levels ng corruption is from the Office of the President hanggang sa barangay,” she said.

The Vice President also criticized the government’s reliance on financial assistance programs in addressing poverty and economic hardship.

She described difficult living conditions for some families, saying many still struggle to afford daily meals.

“One day, one eat ng mga families. Parang kung may kita sila ngayon may pagkain, kung walang kita ngayon walang pagkain,” Duterte said.

Her remarks come as the Philippines continues to grapple with inflation, elevated food prices, and rising fuel costs, which have strained household budgets and slowed the pace of economic recovery.

Recent inflation trends have particularly affected food and transport costs, which remain key drivers of household spending pressure among low-income families.

The Vice President also linked political tensions to economic priorities, arguing that public funds should be directed toward social support rather than political disputes.

“Kung totoo man yung suhulan para sa impeachment, it is better off used to help the struggling families because of the current economic situation of the Philippines,” she said.

Duterte is facing an impeachment case in the House of Representatives over allegations that include misuse of confidential funds and betrayal of public trust.

The House Committee on Justice on Monday unanimously approved the committee report, resolution, and Articles of Impeachment for endorsement to the plenary.

All members of the lower congress will be given time to read Articles of Impeachment before the plenary vote on 11 May.

Duterte has denied all allegations against her.