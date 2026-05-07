UPLB gets housing plan after decades

The University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) is set to receive its first major housing development in 45 years, after government officials formally broke ground on a new rental housing project for low-income employees, students, and nearby informal settler families.

The project, located in Bay, Laguna, forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program and is expected to initially accommodate around 1,000 beneficiaries within the UP Los Baños community.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and UP President Angelo Jimenez led the groundbreaking ceremony, marking what officials described as a significant step in addressing long-standing housing needs inside state university campuses.

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., the Expanded 4PH Program continues to expand so that more Filipinos can receive decent, safe, and affordable housing,” Aliling said.

Dignity under safe roof

“This rental housing project aims to provide a more dignified way of living for Filipinos who are most in need,” he added.

The housing initiative revives large-scale shelter development within the campus for the first time since a project implemented during the administration of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1980s.

Jimenez said access to decent housing plays a critical role in improving welfare conditions for students, faculty members, employees, and campus residents, adding that the university must take a more active role in addressing such concerns.

He described the partnership between DHSUD and UP as part of a broader effort to pursue a more transformative and inclusive agenda for the university community.

UPLB Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. highlighted the speed of the project’s rollout, noting that the agreement with DHSUD was finalized within just two months.

“The directive of President Marcos Jr. is clear — government services must be brought closer to the people. That is why DHSUD continues to coordinate with different government agencies so we can extend assistance to more Filipinos,” Aliling said.

Shelter buildup stepped up

DHSUD and its key shelter agencies also stepped up implementation of the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program, launching simultaneous housing initiatives in Valenzuela City and Cavite to accelerate homeownership.

DHSUD reported that the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) awarded more than P47 million in housing assistance in Valenzuela City. At the same time, the National Housing Authority broke ground for two major projects in Naic, Cavite.

Aliling said the intensified rollout reflects the administration’s commitment to providing dignified living spaces as a tool for poverty reduction following President Marcos’ order.

“This is not just about building houses. It is about providing new hope and opportunity for our countrymen to have an orderly, safe, and dignified life,” he added.

In Valenzuela City, Aliling and SHFC president Federico Laxa led the turnover of checks totaling P47.6 million to the Archangel Sword II Homeowners’ Association, Inc., in Barangay Lawang Bato on Wednesday.

The financial assistance provided under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program will facilitate land acquisition for 256 member beneficiaries who have occupied the area for nearly 20 years.