Two-month war too much — ASEAN

MACTAN, Cebu — Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers have reiterated their call for a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, which has been weakening the bloc’s member economies.

At the ASEAN Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers Meeting for the 48th ASEAN Summit, Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro said two months have passed since the United States and Israel launched pre-emptive military strikes against Iran.

Iran retaliated against members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

While the United States and Iran are still trying to find a definite diplomatic solution, the vital Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted.

“A cloud of uncertainty remains over the Middle East over the prospects for a full de-escalation and sustained diplomatic engagement by all parties concerned. Recalling our ASEAN foreign minister’s statement on the developments in the Middle East, which we issued on 13 April, I urge, we urge, all parties in the Middle East to continue negotiations that will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region,” Lazaro said.

The Foreign Affairs chief stressed that the impact of this prolonged conflict has blurred the lines between the political and economic, gradually affecting the lives of millions of people across ASEAN.

“Our energy security, food security, and the safety of ASEAN nationals have been brought out as the most urgent priorities for our region to address,” she said.

“Hence, during our recent special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, on 13 March and 13 April, we underscored the urgent need to convene the joint ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers meeting as the challenges facing ASEAN call on us to muster our collective resolve and navigate our future together as a united ASEAN community,” she said.

Treaty review

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the ministers reviewed the recent progress in ASEAN community-building, including preparations for the commemorative activity marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia scheduled for July 2026, as well as the ongoing integration of Timor-Leste following its formal admission into the bloc.