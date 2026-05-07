SC orders return of P60-B PhilHealth funds transferred to National Treasury

The P60 billion, which forms part of the P89.9 billion in unused PhilHealth funds previously transferred to the National Treasury, will now be returned to the agency following an order from the Supreme Court and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting, Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro announced during a press briefing that the SC declared void Special Provision 1(d), Chapter XLIII of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), including Department of Finance (DOF) Circular 003-2024.