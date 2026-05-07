SC orders return of P60-B PhilHealth funds transferred to National Treasury

The P60 billion, which forms part of the P89.9 billion in unused PhilHealth funds previously transferred to the National Treasury, will now be returned to the agency following an order from the Supreme Court and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
According to Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting, Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro announced during a press briefing that the SC declared void Special Provision 1(d), Chapter XLIII of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), including Department of Finance (DOF) Circular 003-2024.
Special Provision 1(d) authorized the transfer of excess funds from government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to the National Treasury to finance the unprogrammed appropriations under the 2024 GAA.
PhilHealth had remitted P60 billion in three tranches in compliance with the 2024 GAA provision and the DOF circular authorizing the transfer of the P89.9 billion to the National Treasury.
However, following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the remaining P20 billion will stay with PhilHealth as the agency commits to accelerating the delivery of benefits to Filipinos.