Ridon: VP Duterte impeachment has support of 215 lawmakers

After the panel approved the committee reports, resolutions, and Articles of Impeachment last Monday, 4 May, Ridon expressed confidence that Congress was going to exceed the required one-third vote needed under the Constitution.

Aside from the Bicol Saro representative, Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre also conveyed his confidence at more than positive turnout, basing his confidence on evidence presented during the clarificatory hearings.

Acidre noted that the committee had taken a more detailed approach, allowing for the public to examine the evidence for themselves.

“When it started not everyone was convinced. But as we started to go through the evidence, the arguments to impeach the Vice President were clearer and more polished,” he said in Filipino.

“I know for the last couple of weeks, even months, people have been actually studying the progress and the details of the impeachment complaints,” he added.

On the other hand, Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice has repeatedly aired his intent to abstain from the proceedings, claiming that the process merely feeded a political feud between the Marcoses and Dutertes.

If the 215 estimated turnout manifests itself on 11 May, it will match the tally that was recorded during the 2025 impeachment of the Vice President.

For now, however, solons have at least four days left to finalize their decision based on the documents distributed to them.