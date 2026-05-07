Questions raised over SMAI takeover of Navotas landfill

On 13 February, San Miguel Aerocity Inc. (SMAI) took over the Navotas Sanitary Landfill (NSLF), raising concerns over the safety and environmental risks surrounding the facility, which was intended to manage and process substantial volumes of solid waste in Metro Manila in compliance with Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The takeover came after Philippine Ecology Systems Corp. (PhilEco) yielded control of the landfill following a court-backed expropriation order issued by the Regional Trial Court of Navotas. PhilEco had earlier implemented a Site Closure and Rehabilitation Plan aimed at protecting the environment and nearby communities.

PhilEco had also warned authorities, including the Navotas City government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), about SMAI’s reported plan to construct a cloverleaf interchange in the area, which the company said could trigger fires, methane buildup, and leachate leaks even before the actual fire incident at the NSLF.

Despite the warnings, the government allowed SMAI to take over the site, effectively removing PhilEco’s control and oversight of the landfill operations.

Concerns further intensified after the fire at the NSLF produced hazardous smoke that affected nearby communities. Authorities warned residents about possible health risks posed by chemicals contained in the smoke.

Questions were raised over why the government allowed SMAI to proceed despite repeated warnings from PhilEco regarding the possible environmental and public safety risks linked to the proposed cloverleaf interchange project.

They argued that the government should prioritize the safety and health of the public, especially as public funds and taxes are meant to support the welfare of Filipinos and protect communities.

In addition, reports in 2023 also linked San Miguel to concerns raised by residents of Isla Pamarawan over rising sea levels allegedly connected to the construction of the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project in Bulacan.