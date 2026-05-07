PBBM signals 'full speed' preparation for historic BARMM polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the national government is moving "full speed" toward holding the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on 14 September.

The President’s remarks, made during the 16th BIMP-EAGA Summit, signal Malacañang’s confidence that the historic polls will proceed as scheduled despite several pending legal challenges before the Supreme Court regarding territorial and electoral concerns.

Marcos underscored the importance of political stability and democratic transition in the region, noting that the Bangsamoro occupies a strategic position within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) corridor.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. said the administration is employing a "whole-of-government" approach to ensure the elections are successful, as mandated by the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

"The government continues preparing on all fronts," Lagdameo said. "The direction is to move forward and ensure readiness for the 14 September elections."

Marcos told regional leaders that economic development in the BARMM is inextricably linked to peace and institutional stability. He outlined a vision for the region to become a major hub for trade, halal industries, fisheries, and maritime connectivity.

“The vision is not merely a roadmap for economic integration, but a promise to the people that development will be meaningful, sustainable, and felt in their daily lives,” Marcos said.

The September polls are widely regarded as a critical milestone in the transition toward a permanent parliamentary government in the region, following decades of armed conflict in the southern Philippines.

Beyond the Bangsamoro, Marcos utilized the summit to push for broader regional priorities, including food security, digital transformation, and infrastructure modernization.

He specifically advocated for improved transport and logistics links between Mindanao, Palawan, Sabah, Brunei, and eastern Indonesia to accelerate subregional trade and tourism.