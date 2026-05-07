PBBM mediates regional peace

He added that both leaders demonstrated a “clear, fervent belief” that “it is time for peace and no longer the time for war.”

The trilateral meeting also affirmed the continuing role of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), which monitors and verifies the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

Marcos welcomed the extension of the AOT’s mandate for another three months, until July, and said the Philippines remains committed to coordinating the mission.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet thanked the Philippines for convening the talks and described the discussions as focused on “de-escalation and trust-building measures.”

Lasting peace on the horizon

“Our discussions focus on de-escalation and trust-building measures to restore and consolidate a functioning framework for lasting peace,” Hun Manet said.

He said Cambodia and Thailand discussed resuming existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission, the General Border Committee and the Regional Border Committee.

Hun Manet also reiterated Cambodia’s position that borders “cannot be changed nor determined by force,” while calling for the immediate implementation of previous agreements on border demarcation and ceasefire measures.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to peace through dialogue.

“Thailand and Cambodia are two neighboring countries. It is best that we avoid conflict,” Anutin said. “It only brings losses and suffering.”

He said both governments agreed to pursue “practical confidence-building measures” aimed at restoring trust and rebuilding bilateral relations gradually.” These measures would be key to restoring trust and gradually rebuilding our bilateral relations,” Anutin said.

The Thai leader added that both sides must communicate “more directly with each other at all levels” and work to bridge gaps and expand cooperation.

The talks come amid ongoing tensions involving land and maritime boundary disputes between Cambodia and Thailand.