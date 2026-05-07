Past hantavirus outbreak shows how Andes virus spreads

An elderly man had just started running a fever when he walked into a birthday party in the Argentine village of Epuyen in 2018.

That began the last "super-spreader" event of the Andes strain of hantavirus, before a recent deadly outbreak on a cruise ship focused attention on this rare disease.

With the race on to track down anyone who had contact with infected passengers, an investigation into the 2018 outbreak has offered clues to how this illness spreads.

Argentine scientists analysed samples from most of the 33 infected people, which included 11 deaths, during the Epuyen outbreak, and reconstructed how people interacted at that fateful party.

They found that isolation measures helped stave off a wider outbreak -- and that most human-to-human transmissions occurred on the first day the infected person had a fever.

Three people have died during the MV Hondius outbreak, including a Dutch couple who had travelled to Argentina, where hantavirus is endemic, before boarding the ship.

Two confirmed hantavirus patients are receiving care, one in Johannesburg and one in Zurich.

Three suspected cases have also been evacuated from the ship, with one of them testing positive for hantavirus, a Dutch hospital said Thursday.

The World Health Organization has emphasised that the public risk is low and believes that the Andes hantavirus is not like Covid-19, which was an entirely new virus when it emerged and started a pandemic.