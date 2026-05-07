Park Jin Joo to play Anna in Korean staging of ‘Frozen’

South Korean actress Park Jin Joo is set to join the cast of the Korean production of Frozen as Anna.

The upcoming musical is the stage adaptation of Disney’s blockbuster animated film and will officially open in Seoul this August.

Beyond television, Park Jin Joo has steadily built a strong presence in musical theater through productions such as Maybe Happy Ending, Red Book, Ghost Bakery, and Laika. She also previously appeared in musicals including Mamma Mia!, The Days, and On Air: Night Flight, showcasing her versatility across different genres and characters. Her performance in the 10th anniversary run of Maybe Happy Ending notably earned strong audience response and sold-out shows.

The actress is also familiar to K-drama viewers through her memorable roles in popular series including It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Her Private Life, Jealousy Incarnate, and The Legend of the Blue Sea, where she became known for her comedic timing and standout supporting performances.

Last year, Park Jin Joo also appeared in Disney’s Princess All Stars in Concert in Taiwan.

The Seoul run of Frozen is scheduled to begin on 13 August at Charlotte Theater.