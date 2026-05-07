Park Ji Hoon to light Manila with ‘RE:FLECT’ fancon

South Korean star Park Ji Hoon is set to charm Filipino fans as he officially includes Manila in his 2026 Asia fancon tour, RE:FLECT.

The multi-hyphenate idol-actor will meet fans on 8 August, marking one of the final stops of his regional tour that spans major cities across Asia. The fancon will see Ji Hoon reconnect with fans following a string of successful projects that have further cemented his status as a leading Hallyu figure.

The RE:FLECT tour will kick off in Tokyo on 23 May, followed by stops in Seoul (30 to 31 May), Kuala Lumpur (6 June), Ho Chi Minh (19 June), Hanoi (20 June), Hong Kong (27 June), Taipei (5 July), Bangkok (11 July), Singapore (18 July), before heading to Manila and concluding in Jakarta on 29 August.

Ji Hoon’s Manila visit comes on the heels of his continued rise in both television and film. Notably, his recent movie, The King’s Warden, has become a major box office success, ranking as the third highest-grossing film in South Korea.