MASTERS MASTERCLASS: McIlroy pulls away with record 6-shot lead after 36 holes

World No. 2 McIlroy’s closing run included holing out a spectacular 29-yard pitch at the par-four 17th hole and sinking a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th to break the old 36-hole record lead of five shots.

“Just an amazing end to the round,” McIlroy said.

“When I was standing on the 12th tee, I didn’t imagine I would be six ahead going into the weekend.”

McIlroy, trying to become only the fourth player to capture back-to-back green jackets, sank seven-foot birdie putts at the par-three 12th and par-five 13th holes to start the epic run.

“If you just keep your patience and make smart decisions around this golf course, the course will reward you with chances,” McIlroy said.

He added another from 10 feet at the par-five 15th and sank a three-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.

Then came the pitch-in stunner.

“I could just see over the crest of the hill, and then I could see everyone start to stand up,” McIlroy said. “I knew when it came off that I hit it pretty perfectly.”

“That was a bonus that it went in.”

His impressive approach to six feet at 18 was followed by a clutch putt for his fourth straight birdie and Masters history.

“This golf course, you can get on runs,” McIlroy said. “And for me, it’s all about staying patient until I feel good enough that I can get on them.”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, missed a six-foot putt and made bogey at 18 to shoot 69 and share a distant second with fellow American Sam Burns on 138.

“My irons were pretty solid and my short game was pretty good,” Reed said.

England’s Justin Rose, a three-time Masters runner-up, and compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, seeking his first major title shared fourth on 139 with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner.

The only prior defending Masters champions to hold the 36-hole lead the following year were Arnold Palmer, Ian Woosnam and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second hole to first grab the lead at six-under.

He added a three-foot birdie putt at the third hole and sank a 22-footer for birdie at the par-three fourth before taking a bogey at the fifth and another at the 10th after putting his approach in a bunker, setting the stage for a finish for the ages.

McIlroy, however, isn’t taking a repeat victory for granted despite his historic edge.

“I know what can happen around here, good and bad, so you don’t have to remind me not to get ahead of myself around this place,” McIlroy said.

“There’s a long way to go. I’ve got off to an amazing start, but we reset, and everyone goes back on the course tomorrow.”

Five-stroke Masters leaders after 36 holes included winners Scottie Scheffler in 2022, Jordan Spieth in 2015, Ray Floyd in 1976, Jack Nicklaus in 1975 and Herman Keiser in 1946 with Harry Cooper in 1936 settling for second.

A pack on 140 included China’s Li Haotong, Americans Wyndham Clark and Cameron Young, England’s Tyrrell Hatton, Australian Jason Day and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, seeking his third Masters victory in five seasons, fired a 74 to stand on 144.