Health workers decry low wages, lack of hospital funding

Despite this, Pacheco said health workers remain committed to serving people who are in dire need of medical attention.

He said many health workers choose to go to remote places and communities to attend to patients, particularly those who cannot afford medical expenses, in order to provide basic health services.

Because of this, Pacheco said many dedicated health workers are being tagged as rebel supporters simply for carrying out their duty of providing medical assistance to underserved communities.

Coalition of Health Workers in the Cordillera focal person Carmen Bolinto also lamented the low wages of health workers not only in the Cordillera region but throughout the country.

She stressed that because of their poor situation, many health workers opt to work abroad despite the risks and the hardship of being away from their families.

Bolinto also cited the poor conditions of hospitals and other health facilities, saying poor patients suffer the most.

She said patients are forced to wait in long queues even though health workers do their best to attend to them, but are constrained by the lack of manpower compared to the growing number of people seeking medical attention.

She added that aside from the shortage of personnel, many hospitals also lack equipment and other necessities needed to accommodate patients properly.

Pacheco said that to address the shortage of health workers, the government must make a serious effort to increase salaries and wages.

He also stressed that authorities should prioritize ensuring that Filipinos can fully exercise their right to proper health care.