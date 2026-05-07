Gunfight at Batangas corral

“It’s best that the public not only hear it from Recto or me so it’s not a he-said-he-said, but to let the Batangueños themselves testify in the hearing.”

Leviste claimed the controversy reflected deeper public resentment in Batangas toward the Recto camp.

“As I’ve said, there are many reasons why the Rectos are very unpopular with Batangueños,” he added.

The lawmaker doubled down on his earlier challenge to Recto, posting on social media that he was ready to confront the Executive Secretary before Congress “even tomorrow.”

“I challenge Ralph Recto to face Congress so we can determine which of us is telling the truth,” Leviste wrote. “I’m just getting started.”

Leviste insisted that many of the allegations he raised in previous speeches and social media posts, including supposed links between Recto, Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos-Recto and CWS Partylist Representative Edwin Gardiola, had yet to be answered directly.

“Why isn’t Ralph Recto answering questions about their connection to Gardiola?” he asked.

Cards laid down

The congressman pointed to photos, videos, and campaign activities allegedly involving Gardiola and the Rectos, as well as claims that companies linked to Gardiola repeatedly won infrastructure bids in Batangas and Lipa City.

“I am calling on Congress to provide time for a deeper examination of the connections between the Executive Secretary of the Republic of the Philippines, the Governor of Batangas, and Congressman Gardiola,” Leviste said.

Recto hits back

Recto on Tuesday launched a blistering attack against Leviste, accusing him of attempting to manipulate political outcomes through bribery, spreading lies online, and orchestrating troll farm and AI-driven attacks against administration officials.

The Executive Secretary claimed Leviste first offered P400 million to secure his political support, followed by a supposed P1-billion offer to convince then Governor Vilma Santos to withdraw from the Batangas gubernatorial race.

“I refused again. It was insulting. It was infuriating,” Recto said.

He also accused Leviste of seeking favors involving “thousands of hectares” of sugarland in Nasugbu and attempting to “bury” a supposed P24-billion obligation tied to alleged “ghost” solar projects.

“That is his biggest scam against the government and the Filipino people,” Recto said.

Leviste: ‘Enjoying this’

Leviste, however, dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and said he welcomed a full public hearing in which witnesses and documentary evidence could be presented.

“I chose to expose this because I know I am right, and the people are on my side,” he said, citing social media reactions supporting his allegations.

“And honestly, I’m thoroughly enjoying this — especially now that the ‘Little President’ and various congressmen are responding to me,” he added.

‘Super-duper weak’

The Batangas lawmaker also responded to a complaint, reportedly filed by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, alleging that Solar Para sa Bayan violated its obligations under the Public Service Act.

“The only complaint I’ve seen is from the media,” Leviste said. “Super-duper weak.”

He suggested that the timing of the complaint was tied to his attacks against Recto and his calls to investigate the alleged ties of Gardiola, Batangas contractors, and STL operator Refresh Gaming Corp.

Despite the intensifying war of words, Leviste maintained that the controversy should move beyond social media exchanges and into a formal congressional proceeding.

“So, in summary, I am urging Congress to hold hearings so the public will know the truth about the corruption in Batangas, with witnesses and evidence presented in a proper forum,” he said.