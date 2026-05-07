DENR studying legal action over Navotas landfill fire

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 6 May, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the Navotas landfill fire was already 80 percent contained, with authorities expecting the blaze to be extinguished within four to five days.

Compared with Cua’s statement on Monday, 27 April, air quality in Metro Manila remains poor as smoke continues to emanate from the landfill site.

The department also told reporters that it would ensure legal remedies are pursued as authorities continue investigating to determine accountability for the incident.

However, the DENR said accountability still lies with the holder of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and the company that signed the Sworn Statement of Accountability, which guarantees that the site complies with safety and environmental regulations.

The department added that the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) had already issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) against the landfill operator for failing to submit and implement a Safe Closure and Rehabilitation Plan and an Abandonment Plan to prevent fire incidents.

Cua earlier said on 28 April that the operator had committed to submitting a proper closure and rehabilitation plan for the site after the DENR ordered sanitary landfill operators nationwide to submit comprehensive fire and emergency response plans.

In addition, the DENR directed local government units (LGUs) to immediately stop the operation of open and controlled dumpsites to prevent similar incidents and protect nearby communities.

The DENR also said methane gas buildup is the most common cause of landfill fires, although authorities are still studying possible charges related to the incident. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said, “We are studying it.”