Curlee Discaya back to Senate custody

Government contractor Curlee Discaya was returned to Senate custody Thursday after spending a week in the hospital for shoulder surgery, officials confirmed.
Senate Secretary Llandro Mendoza said Discaya was brought back to the chamber early Thursday after doctors cleared him to continue his recovery in detention. Discaya has been held at the Senate since September on contempt charges.
Discaya and his wife, Sarah, are under investigation for their alleged involvement in a kickback scheme involving government flood control projects.
He was granted leave from the Senate last week to undergo surgery on his right shoulder for a condition he described as “frozen shoulder.” He had also complained of anxiety and respiratory issues.
The contractor previously challenged his detention, arguing the Senate committed grave abuse of discretion and that his indefinite confinement was unlawful.
However, the court ruled in favor of the Senate in February, stating the detention was a justified exercise of the chamber’s contempt power against resource persons who testify falsely or evasively.