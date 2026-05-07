As standard procedure, the staff at OIB asked Munda for an authorization letter and death certificate in order to release the money to him. Despite being told that the account holder was deceased, they insisted on having the documents.

An upset Munda had no way of getting an authorization letter from his dead sister and thought of an alternative. When he returned to the bank, he was hopeful of getting the money as he brought his sister’s remains as proof of death after digging it up from her grave.

The bank staff were shocked by Munda’s macabre move but nonetheless frustrated him again by asking him to return with the death certificate.