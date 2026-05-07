ASEAN Foreign Ministers renew calls to end ME war

MACTAN, Cebu – Foreign Ministers of the member states of the ASEAN region have once again called for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, which has been crippling the regional bloc members’ economies.

At the ASEAN Joint Foreign and Economic Ministers Meeting for the 48th ASEAN Summit, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro said two months have now passed since the United States and Israel launched pre-emptive military strikes against Iran.

And of course, Iran is coming up with their own strikes on the other GCC countries. While the United States and Iran are still trying to announce a definite diplomatic solution, the vital Strait of Hormuz still remains severely restricted.

“A cloud of uncertainty remains over the Middle East over the prospects for full deescalation and sustained diplomatic engagement by all parties concerned. Recalling our ASEAN foreign minister's statement on the developments in the Middle East, which we issued on 13 April, I urge—we urge all parties in the Middle East to continue negotiations that will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region,” Lazaro said.

The Foreign Affairs chief stressed that the impacts of this prolonged conflict have now blurred the lines between the political and economic, gradually affecting the lives of millions of people across ASEAN.

“Our energy security, food security, and safety of ASEAN nationals have been brought out as the most urgent priorities for our region to address,” she said.

“Hence, during our recent special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, both 13 March and 13 April, we underscored the urgent need to convene the joint ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers’ meeting, also known as the AMM-AEM, as the challenges facing ASEAN call on us to muster collective resolve and navigate our future together as a united ASEAN community,” she stressed.