Venezuela’s Sthefany Gutierrez Withdraws From Inaugural MGI All Stars Competition

Just weeks before the highly anticipated launch of the first-ever MGI All Stars 1st Edition, one of its most talked-about contestants has officially stepped away from the competition.

Sthefany Gutierrez confirmed through an emotional statement posted on Instagram that she would no longer compete in the international pageant set to begin in Thailand later this month.

The Venezuelan beauty queen described the decision as deeply personal, revealing that her current priorities lie with her family and responsibilities outside the pageant stage.

“This has been a deeply considered decision, based on my personal and family responsibilities, which at this moment require my full attention and dedication,” she shared in both English and Spanish.

Despite withdrawing, Gutierrez expressed gratitude to the Miss Grand International organization for welcoming her into the inaugural All Stars edition and acknowledged the support she received from pageant fans around the world.

The announcement immediately sparked reactions across the global pageant community, especially since Gutierrez had been considered one of the strongest contenders in the competition. Her participation generated major excitement due to her strong international pageant record, including her memorable finish at Miss Universe 2018, where she finished as second runner-up to Catriona Gray.

MGI All Stars marks a historic new chapter for the Miss Grand International organization, gathering veteran queens and established pageant personalities from different systems around the world. The competition officially opens in Thailand on May 16, with coronation night scheduled for May 30 in Bangkok.

The Philippines is expected to have a strong presence in the inaugural edition, with delegates including Gazini Ganados, Imelda Schweighart, Fuschia Ravena, Brazilian-born Manila-based queen Alexia Nuñez, and Universal Woman Arabia 2025 Keylyn Trajano.

Gutierrez, who welcomed her first child in 2024 after marrying businessman Jorge Alfredo Silva Cardona, also hinted that this may not be the end of her journey with the organization, saying she still hopes to participate in the future under better circumstances.