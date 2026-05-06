US FDA halts publication of vaccine safety studies

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted the publication of safety studies on COVID-19 and shingles vaccines due to a “lack of supporting data,” according to Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon.

FDA scientists analyzed millions of patient records from 2023 to 2024 for the studies, which reportedly cost millions of taxpayer dollars. The researchers identified rare adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination, although no new major safety concerns were found.

“While COVID-19 vaccines are well-established as safe, postmarketing surveillance of these vaccines is important to monitor the safety of new vaccine formulations given their widespread use, including in vulnerable populations,” the study abstract stated.