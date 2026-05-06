TESDA, STI offer free AI training

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), in partnership with STI College, has officially launched its Artificial Intelligence Readiness Training Program to make upskilling for emerging technologies within easier reach.

TESDA Deputy Director General Galo Glino III, representing Secretary Kiko Benitez, led the kickoff ceremony at STI West Negros University in Bacolod City, highlighting the agency’s commitment to equip the workforce with competencies aligned with global industry demands.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez emphasized the importance of making advanced technologies accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

“Artificial Intelligence is here to stay, and this new training will open doors for Filipinos to participate in the digital economy and secure better futures for themselves and their families,” Benitez said.

“Working with STI, an established leader in ICT education, we are confident that this training will truly empower every Filipino worker in the realm of AI. Through STI’s nationwide network, we can roll out this program at scale and with speed, ensuring that more Filipinos can access quality AI training wherever they are,” the TESDA chief added.

STI’s Vice-Chairman and CEO Atty. Monico Jacob highlighted the importance of readiness in the digital age.

"We are proud to partner with TESDA in launching this AI readiness program, as we believe that success is where preparation meets opportunity. If you are prepared, you can seize every opportunity that comes your way," Jacob said.

"Our people are the country’s greatest asset, and we encourage everyone to continuously upskill, embrace lifelong learning, and remain relevant in this rapidly changing world," he added.

The initiative introduces specialized courses under the Training for Work Scholarship Program including Data Collection and Annotation (Data Science/Artificial Intelligence) Level II, AI Prompting for Automation Level III, and Data Analytics Level III, designed to prepare learners for careers in the digital and AI-driven economy.

The event also featured the Training Induction Program for scholars, providing orientation on course expectations, training structure, and professional responsibilities to prepare them for successful completion.

A total of 50 scholars from Bacolod City participated in the initial training rollout, with 25 scholars enrolled in AI Prompting and another 25 in Data Collection and Annotation.

Overall, the AI training is expected to benefit a total of 3,273 learners nationwide from April to December 2026.

Training is open to Filipino citizens, who are at least 18 years old by the time they complete the training, have finished at least 10 years of basic education or hold an ALS Grade 10 certification, be physically and mentally fit, able to communicate in basic English (both spoken and written), and possess fundamental computer skills.

TESDA, following its mandate, will prioritize applicants who are returning overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), displaced workers, unemployed individuals, and out-of-school youth.

AI training programs are available in Aklan, Bacolod, Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Cebu, General Santos City, Isabela, Manila, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Laguna, Leyte, Las Piñas, Pampanga, Quirino, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Tarlac, and interested applicants are encouraged to coordinate with their nearest TESDA office as slots are limited.