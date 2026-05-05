Ukraine imposes ceasefire as Russia marks Victory Day

KYIV (AFP) — Ukraine announced its own ceasefire starting at midnight Tuesday, rejecting Russia’s call to halt hostilities for its Victory Day celebrations on 8 to 9 May.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s request was “not serious” and emphasized the value of human life over anniversaries. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called the move a “serious proposal to end the war and turn to diplomacy.”