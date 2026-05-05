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Ukraine imposes ceasefire as Russia marks Victory Day

The ceasefire announcement comes amid slow Russian advances, as Kyiv gained roughly 120 sq km in April — the first net loss for Moscow since mid-2023.
PEDESTRIANS on Bolshoy Ustyinsky Bridge in central Moscow, decorated with flags, wait for Russian servicemen ahead of the Victory Day military parade rehearsal.
PEDESTRIANS on Bolshoy Ustyinsky Bridge in central Moscow, decorated with flags, wait for Russian servicemen ahead of the Victory Day military parade rehearsal.AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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KYIV (AFP) — Ukraine announced its own ceasefire starting at midnight Tuesday, rejecting Russia’s call to halt hostilities for its Victory Day celebrations on 8 to 9 May.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s request was “not serious” and emphasized the value of human life over anniversaries. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called the move a “serious proposal to end the war and turn to diplomacy.”

PEDESTRIANS on Bolshoy Ustyinsky Bridge in central Moscow, decorated with flags, wait for Russian servicemen ahead of the Victory Day military parade rehearsal.
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Russian strikes killed nine Ukrainians on Monday, including seven in Merefa near Kharkiv and two in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia, while a Ukrainian drone hit a high-rise in Moscow, killing one civilian.

Russia had threatened “massive missile strikes” on Kyiv if Ukraine ignored its truce. The ceasefire announcement comes amid slow Russian advances, as Kyiv gained roughly 120 sq km in April — the first net loss for Moscow since mid-2023.

Zelensky later traveled to Bahrain for talks on security cooperation.

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