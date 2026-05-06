Rice import claims trigger legal row vs. farm groups

The groups alleged that both entities were government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and raised concerns over compliance with procurement and importation rules.

The press release also cited reports that PPI had been granted special import allocations for rice shipments from Vietnam and questioned why the company supposedly appeared exempt from Commission on Audit inspections despite being allegedly classified as a GOCC.

In a media advisory, PPI said the statements damaged the company’s reputation and goodwill and described them as “outright falsehoods.”

“PPI maintains that these defamatory claims regarding its corporate status and legitimate business activities were made with malice and have directly injured the reputation and goodwill the company has built over decades,” the company said in a media advisory.

The company said its importation activities comply with Republic Act No. 11203, or the Rice Tariffication Law, and that it secured the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances from the Bureau of Plant Industry for its shipments.

Asked for comments, Montemayor, a former Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said he has yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

“We haven't received a copy of the complaint. Will comment after receiving the complaint,” he said in a text message.