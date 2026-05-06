PGMN claims innocence after NBI operation

They emphasized that they committed no crime, asserting that no threats were issued on their end. The group said the case is a setup intended to silence them from exposing the truth.

“Even before the arrest, I gave specific instructions that if anything fatal or injurious happens to any of us, our legal teams and trusted allies are to fully publish the 90-minute exposé on every major social media platform,” the statement wrote.

The NBI had earlier said Mabanta and his associates were apprehended for extortion in relation to violating Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. According to Romualdez’s representative, the suspect was apprehended for the act of reprimanding and extorting money amounting to P75 million.

“[They said that] if it is not settled by May 5, they will release part one of the video. They already sent a teaser [previously], showing the complainant, and the content of the publication is damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

PGMN also said they were already warned multiple times by powerful friends who were aware of the situation, emphasizing a legitimate concern for their physical safety.

“The timing of the release of our exposé would leave him in a desperate situation, particularly with his vast current troubles with the Ombudsman hanging over his head,” it wrote.

The media outlet emphasized that it has always taken sincere pride in exposing wrongdoing, adding that it made a difficult decision to go after one of the most powerful figures.

“You know what you did to the country. We know what you did to the country. Soon, hopefully, everyone will, too,” it added.