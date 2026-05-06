Over P145-k illegal drugs seized in Las Piñas buy-bust

Police apprehended a drug personality and seized over P145,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City on Tuesday night.
The suspect, identified as alias Boss, 28, was arrested around 11:03 p.m. along the Tent C5 Extension.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 14 grams with a standard drug price of P95,200.
Authorities also recovered eight transparent self-sealing zip lock bags containing suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 417.3 grams with a standard drug price of P50,076.
Aside from the illegal drugs, police recovered a black leather wallet, a black eco bag, and P500 used as buy-bust money.
The suspect will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.