Over P145-k illegal drugs seized in Las Piñas buy-bust

The operation resulted in the confiscation of three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 14 grams with a standard drug price of P95,200.

Authorities also recovered eight transparent self-sealing zip lock bags containing suspected marijuana, weighing approximately 417.3 grams with a standard drug price of P50,076.

Aside from the illegal drugs, police recovered a black leather wallet, a black eco bag, and P500 used as buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.