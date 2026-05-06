Minority opposition raises chance Senate won’t convene as impeachment court: Lacson

“Because this is not a one-man court; this is a 24-member court, and the majority will decide... We have yet to convene as an impeachment court, so we will vote as the Senate,” he added.



The statement follows that of Senator Robin Padilla, a Duterte ally, who earlier this week said the minority will oppose the convening of the impeachment court. This was contradicted by Senate President Tito Sotto, who argued that they are duty-bound to convene as a court regardless of the circumstances.



Preparations in the Senate are already underway ahead of the House plenary vote on the articles of impeachment against Duterte.



The House intends to vote on whether to impeach Duterte—for the second time—on Monday. Once the articles are transmitted to the Senate, it may be convened as an impeachment court the following day, according to Sotto.



Lacson said the majority is already expecting the minority, mostly composed of Duterte allies, to block the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court.



Last year, during the previous Congress, the minority bloc made similar efforts, although unsuccessfully.



If, by any chance, the minority succeeds in convincing the majority to vote in their favor, Lacson stressed that they owe the public an explanation for defying their constitutional mandate.



Meanwhile, Lacson asserted that a potential attempt by Duterte supporters to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention will not stop the proceedings, unless the high court issues a temporary restraining order, which he believes is “very unlikely.”



The upcoming sine adjournment of Congress in early June would also not derail the impeachment trial, according to Lacson, who claimed that the chamber’s rules do not bind the Senate impeachment court and that the proceedings could continue.



The majority would appoint Senator Kiko Pangilinan as “impeachment manager” given his legal expertise.



Only Pangilinan and Senator Pia Cayetano are lawyers in the majority, while the minority has three: Senators Allan Cayetano, Chiz Escudero, and Rodante Marcoleta.