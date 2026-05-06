Inflation spike raises odds of rate hike

“The latest inflation print, which exceeded both market and BSP forecasts, has significantly raised the likelihood of an off-cycle rate hike, especially with the next BSP meeting still weeks away,” he said.

“Should the central bank opt to wait, the gap between inflation and the policy rate could widen further, resulting in negative real interest rates that may exert pressure on the peso.”

Headline inflation surged 7.2 %

The PSA reported that headline inflation surged to 7.2 percent in April — up 3.1 percentage points from March and four times higher than the end-2025 level of 1.8 percent.

Neri attributed the sharp increase primarily to energy and food-related components, with transport costs rising 21.4 percent and rice prices up 13.7 percent year-on-year amid the ongoing conflict.

The BSP’s Monetary Board, which serves as its policymaking body, approved a rate hike on 23 April in response to a deteriorating inflation outlook during the national energy emergency. It had previously convened off-cycle in March to assess the conflict’s impact, ultimately deciding to keep rates steady at the time due to limited spillover effects.

A rate hike aims to control inflation by encouraging savings through higher interest rates, which reduces consumption, weakens demand, and helps temper price increases.