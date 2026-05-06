Her game, her style: VIKA blends sport with everyday power

VIKA enters the Philippine market with a clear and timely vision, one that places women at the center of performance design while embracing the fluid lifestyle of modern athleisure. Launched on 28 April 2026 through the “VIKA Her Game” invitational at Athlete Central PH in Cainta, Rizal, the brand signals a shift in how activewear is imagined and experienced.

At its core, VIKA responds to a gap long felt by women across sports and everyday movement. Too often, activewear leans heavily on either style or function. VIKA brings both into a single, thoughtful equation. Each piece is engineered with athlete-level precision yet shaped with a distinctly feminine perspective, allowing wearers to move freely whether on the court, in training, or during daily routines.