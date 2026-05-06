Her game, her style: VIKA blends sport with everyday power

VIKA enters the Philippine market with a clear and timely vision, one that places women at the center of performance design while embracing the fluid lifestyle of modern athleisure. Launched on 28 April 2026 through the “VIKA Her Game” invitational at Athlete Central PH in Cainta, Rizal, the brand signals a shift in how activewear is imagined and experienced.
At its core, VIKA responds to a gap long felt by women across sports and everyday movement. Too often, activewear leans heavily on either style or function. VIKA brings both into a single, thoughtful equation. Each piece is engineered with athlete-level precision yet shaped with a distinctly feminine perspective, allowing wearers to move freely whether on the court, in training, or during daily routines.
The debut collection reflects this balance. Breathable fabrics, tailored fits, and adaptable silhouettes are designed to support a wide range of activities, from pickleball and running to yoga and recovery. What sets VIKA apart is its collaborative approach. Filipina athletes, trainers, and creators played a role in refining each design, ensuring that the garments respond to real movement, not just aesthetic trends.
“VIKA Her Game” was more than a launch. The pickleball tournament served as both a competitive platform and a celebration of shared energy, bringing together athletes, media, and lifestyle advocates in a space that felt both elevated and inclusive.
Beyond apparel and redefining athleisure, VIKA does not simply follow trends. It listens, adapts, and builds with intention, creating pieces that resonate with how women live, move, and lead today.