FGEN profit drops 24% after asset sale

First Gen Corp. (FGEN) saw its attributable net income slump 24 percent in the first quarter to P3.6 billion from P4.8 billion a year ago, as the Lopez-led energy firm felt the earnings impact of selling a controlling stake in its natural gas portfolio late last year.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said the decline came despite stronger revenues and improved performance from its renewable energy business, particularly geothermal operations under Energy Development Corp. (EDC).