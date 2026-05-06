'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' hits 1M subs, bags YouTube awards before finale

Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre has reached a major digital milestone as its official YouTube channel (@EncantadiaGMA) surpassed one million subscribers — earning both the Gold and Silver Play Button Creator Awards from YouTube. The channel currently boasts 1.47 million subscribers.

The achievement comes just ahead of the show’s much-awaited finale week, which runs until 8 May.

During the #SanggreFinaleMediaDay on 30 April at the GMA Network Center, the new-generation Sang’gres led by Bianca Umali (Terra), Angel Guardian (Deia), and Kelvin Miranda (Adamus), along with Rhian Ramos (Mitena), formally received the recognition.

JR Remigio, assistant vice president for AVOD Business and Content Management at GMA New Media Inc., highlighted how platforms like YouTube continue to expand the reach of Kapuso content, noting the company’s focus on building engaged communities where audiences can watch and interact anytime.

Managed by GMA New Media, the Encantadia YouTube channel offers exclusive clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and extended story elements that deepen the viewing experience beyond television.

YouTube grants the Silver and Gold Play Buttons to channels that reach 100,000 and one million subscribers, respectively — milestones achieved through the strong support of the show’s fanbase, which continues to fuel its popularity online.

Catch the final episodes leading up to the series’ epic conclusion until 8 May, airing at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime and Kapuso Stream. Fans can also subscribe to the official YouTube channel and join discussions on the subreddit r/EncantadiaGMA for more content and theories.