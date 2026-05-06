DA eyes rebound after weak Q1

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is betting on a second-quarter recovery to lift the farm sector out of its sluggish start this year, banking on improved rice harvests and steady growth in meat production to stabilize overall output.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said early indicators point to a pickup in palay production as weather conditions improve and government support begins to take effect. Strong demand for livestock and poultry, he added, is also helping sustain food supply despite setbacks in other segments.
“We are seeing encouraging signs on the ground, with rice production likely recovering in the second quarter as planting conditions normalize, palay prices improve, and government interventions take effect,” Tiu Laurel said. “At the same time, the continued strength of our livestock and poultry sectors is helping cushion overall output and providing stability to food supply.”
The more optimistic outlook follows a modest contraction in the first quarter, when agriculture and fisheries output dipped by 0.3 percent to P437.52 billion at constant 2018 prices. The decline was largely traced to weaker crop yields and reduced fisheries production, reflecting the sector’s exposure to weather disturbances and fluctuating prices.