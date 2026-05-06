DA eyes rebound after weak Q1

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is betting on a second-quarter recovery to lift the farm sector out of its sluggish start this year, banking on improved rice harvests and steady growth in meat production to stabilize overall output.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said early indicators point to a pickup in palay production as weather conditions improve and government support begins to take effect. Strong demand for livestock and poultry, he added, is also helping sustain food supply despite setbacks in other segments.