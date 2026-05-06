AboitizPower, LGU to revitalize Mariveles shorelines, disaster training for youth

Phase 1 of the said project will be conducted at the Aguawan Beach in Barangay Sisiman this May, followed by Phase 2 at the Dinginin Beach in Sitio Dinginin in September.

AboitizPower cited the project as a “true community bayanihan” that will bring together volunteers from GMEC, GNPD, and the local community.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) will lead the logistics of the said project to ensure all collected litter is managed responsibly.

Meanwhile, the second project is allocating P300,000 that will be used to train local youth organizations in disaster risk reduction that will be facilitated by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The training aims to mold young Mariveleños into capable leaders equipped with the skills to keep their families and neighbors safe during emergencies or crises.

“This partnership reflects the long-term partnership of GMEC and GNPD with the Mariveles community. By combining resources and expertise, the company and the local government are taking proactive steps towards a more sustainable and resilient future for the next generations.”

Known for its rich coastal waters and vibrant shoreline communities, Mariveles remains a place where people and nature have long thrived side by side. Yet like many coastal towns, it continues to face the growing challenge of marine pollution as plastic and debris wash ashore.

Mariveles, Bataan, faces significant risks from typhoons, flash floods, and heavy monsoons, with low-lying areas like Barangays San Isidro, Ipag, and Balon-Anito frequently experiencing flooding.

The MDRRMO actively manages risks, initiating evacuations, rescue operations, and training programs to enhance community resilience against these calamities.

GMEC and GNPD actively strengthen disaster resilience in Bataan through their P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S. flagship program, which includes initiatives for community, environmental, and infrastructure protection.