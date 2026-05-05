UA&P students sweep honors in Ateneo stock pitch tilt

Students from the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), led by those from the Industrial Economics Program (IEP-Business Economics), swept the top three spots at the Ateneo de Manila University’s National Students Investor’s Convention Stock Pitch held on 21 March.
The feat marked the school’s second consecutive year of dominating the competition.
Leading the winners was team “Warren’s Buffet,” composed of Jazmine Due, Prince MC Jairus Marasigan, Jan Abadicio, Randolf Mesa and Jiro Cascolan.
Second place went to team “Citadel 1,” made up of Dei Fajardo, Andreas Punzalan, Josh Fernando and Hesaya Hernandez.
Placing third was team “Mine Ur Business,” composed of Tyrese Martin, Marcus dela Rosa, Michael Serica and Sherlyn Candelaria.
Participants were tasked with conducting valuation and industry analysis on listed mining firm Apex Mining Co., culminating in stock recommendations of “buy,” “hold,” or “sell.”
The achievement underscores the strength of UA&P’s Industrial Economics Program under its School of Economics, as well as the students’ ability to collaborate in multidisciplinary teams.
The program offers rigorous training in economic policy, business strategy and data-driven analysis, and is often pursued as an integrated bachelor’s and master’s degree program.