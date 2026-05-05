UA&P students sweep honors in Ateneo stock pitch tilt

Participants were tasked with conducting valuation and industry analysis on listed mining firm Apex Mining Co., culminating in stock recommendations of “buy,” “hold,” or “sell.”

The achievement underscores the strength of UA&P’s Industrial Economics Program under its School of Economics, as well as the students’ ability to collaborate in multidisciplinary teams.

The program offers rigorous training in economic policy, business strategy and data-driven analysis, and is often pursued as an integrated bachelor’s and master’s degree program.