Top online marketplace wins on trust, quality ratings

Shopee has been named Best in Perceived Quality in the e-commerce and m-commerce sector at the 2026 Synergy-YouGov Awards, underscoring strong consumer sentiment toward the platform’s service in the Philippines.
The recognition is based on YouGov BrandIndex data, which tracks consumer perceptions throughout 2025. The award reflects how users rate a platform’s ability to consistently deliver quality, from product discovery to fulfillment.
Shopee Philippines said the result highlights growing trust among Filipino users, as competition intensifies across the country’s fast-expanding digital commerce space. The company has been pushing efforts to improve buyer confidence, support local sellers, and expand access across regions, particularly in Visayas and Mindanao.
The Synergy-YouGov Awards recognize brands that perform strongly across key perception metrics, offering a data-driven snapshot of brand health in the Philippine market.